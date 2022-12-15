Prairie Street in Vincennes on the list to be repaired by Community Crossings Matching Grant funds

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT recently awarded the city of Vincennes funds to fix up its streets.
While you and I can look at one rough street as say "it needs to be paved"; the city has to drive around and look at each and every street before deciding which ones to pave.
"The city engineer works with another company that rates these streets" said Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.
"The streets are then rated on a scale from one to ten".
The city also works with other utility workers.
"We have meetings with them and say these are the streets we are looking at paving, if there is any work that needs to be done, this is the time to do it" said Mayor Yochum.
The city will then review the list and prioritize streets based on traffic, upcoming projects and overall rating on condition.
Prairie Street in Vincennes is at the top of the list of roads to be done this spring.
Trenches were dug in the roadway to run sewer lines to new homes on Eric Avenue.
The street was temporarily fixed a few weeks ago and a permanent fix will be coming soon.
A total of twelve streets will be repaired throughout Indiana's first city.
The city received a total of S364,673.50 through INDOT's Community Crossings Matching Grants program.
"It's dollar for dollar match" said Mayor Yochum.
"Every dollar counts when it comes to paving".