Power to be restored at Wabash Trails Park and Camp Grounds in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Even though summer is in full swing, a popular Knox County park has had to close down their cabins for the last two weeks.

A damaged underground power line has left Wabash Trails' cabins, campground and shelter houses without power.

At the peak of camping season, this power outage forced Knox County Parks and Recreation Superintendent to cancel Fourth of July reservation.

"We had every cabin, every site booked. Shelter houses and all..."

The park lost between ten thousand and twelve thousand dollars from cancelling reservations.

Foster confirmed with News 10 late Tuesday afternoon that Duke Energy has contacted the Parks and Recreation Department and that power should be restored by Wednesday.

The power outage hasn't stopped the park from trying to get visitors.

Foster said the park is trying to go back to the "old fashioned way" of having fun.

While there are normal picnic areas, an archery range and hiking and biking trails, the park has set up cornhole boards, slip 'n slides and an area for badminton, all which are free to visitors.

Wabash Trails Park which is located at 3500 Lower Fort Knox Road in Vincennes, open from dusk until dawn. Visitors can view a map of the park by clicking here.