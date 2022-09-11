Power restored to Terre Haute's south side

Update - Duke Energy's outage map shows power has been restored to the affected areas.
Orginal Story:
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute.
There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30.
That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map.
The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center.
Vigo County 911 said traffic signals are out in all directions at U.S. Highway 41 and Davis Drive.
Duke Energy says the estimated restoration time is 1:15 Sunday afternoon.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.