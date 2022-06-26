Power restored after underground fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Power was restored to downtown Terre Haute just before 6:00 Monday morning.
That's after an electrical fire.
The Terre Haute Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched to an area near the Candlewood Suites Hotel just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Rick Burger with Duke Energy tells us a bad underground cable caused the fire.
The fire produced a lot of smoke.
Firefighters tell News 10 the Terre Haute Children's Museum and Candlewood Suites were evacuated, but there were no injures.
The outages affected areas south of Wabash Avenue to Ohio Street and between 7th and 9th Streets.
You may remember a similar incident happened last December.
Burger said they are working to get the old underground electrical system replaced as soon as possible.