 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Power restored after thousands left in the dark on Terre Haute's southside

  • Updated
  • 0
October 27 power outage

UPDATE: Power appears to be restored for customers on the south side of Terre Haute. The outage impacted around 5,000 Duke Energy customers.

According to a text message sent to customers, the cause of the outage was an animal on the line.

See the original story below.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting thousands of Duke Energy customers on the south side of Terre Haute Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., about 5,000 customers were reported without power. The outages run along US Highway 41, south of Interstate 70 and north of Harlan Drive.

As a result of the outage, traffic signals are out in the area. Vigo 911 Dispatch reminds drivers to treat these intersections as four-way stops.

According to the Duke Energy website, the power is expected to be restored around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. However, a spokesperson expected a quicker restoration.

It's believed a squirrel got into a substation and caused an issue with equipment.