Power outages, possible tornado sightings, and large hail reports after severe weather in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The high winds from the storms caused several area power outages.
According to Duke Energy, over 500 customers were without power in Vincennes. In Terre Haute, roughly 64 customers are without power. In Brazil, roughly 62 are without. And in Cloverdale 29 households are being impacted.
We're also getting reports that Highway 231 North of Farlen in Daviess County is shut down due to power lines and trees down.
We have also received several reports of large hail and even a possible tornado sighting throughout the Wabash Valley. There was a possible tornado spotted in Crane Village near Odon.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but there has been some damage to homes and cars.
Viewers also photographed tennis ball-sized hail in Shoals. And others found some in Clay County near I-70. There was even more in Centerpoint and Spencer.