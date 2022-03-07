Power outages caused by overnight storms

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -- An overnight storm has left many with power outages.
Sunday night a severe storm moved through WIN Energy REMC’s service territory, resulting in significant power outages.
High winds broke or damaged dozens of electric poles and structures leading to power outages for approximately 600 member-consumers.
Crews are assessing the situation and will work safely and efficiently to restore power.
WIN Energy REMC wants to remind you to put safety first and stay away from fallen power lines and damaged poles.
If you experience a power outage, please report the outage to WIN Energy REMC through our Automated Outage Express number at 888-456-9876, through your SmartHub account or mobile app, or by texting “OUT” to 85700. View current outages on the outage map.