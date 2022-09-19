Power of the Community fundraiser set to help local kid gain reading skills

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Reading is fundamental for academic success and this group is doing its part to support local kids' reading skills.
Power of the Community is a fundraiser event raising money for the Success by 6 program.
The programs are a part of the United Way of the Wabash Valley's efforts to encourage local kids to read.
The event will have food, raffles, and silent and live auctions.
It's this Thursday starting at 5:30 P.M. but you can bid online right now until 7:00 Thursday.
Tickets are $20.
You can buy them at these locations:
The First Farmers Bank and Trust in Clay City
Riddell National Bank in Brazil
Hometown Savings Bank in Brazil
Or by calling the United Way office at 812-235-6287.