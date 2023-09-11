 Skip to main content
Power of the Community fundraiser set to help local kid gain reading skills

Reading is fundamental for academic success and this group is doing its part to support local kids' reading skills.

Power of the Community is a fundraiser event raising money for the Success by 6 program.

The programs are a part of the United Way of the Wabash Valley's efforts to encourage local kids to read.

The event will have food, raffles, and silent and live auctions.

It's Tuesday at North Clay Middle School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.

View silent auction items and place bids by going to uwwv.org/poc.

