Potholes popping up across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- You may be noticing potholes on the roads now that the Groundhog Day winter storm 2022 has passed. These can be a hazard to you and your vehicle if you are not cautious.
According to indy.gov potholes form when water gets beneath pavement through cracks. In cold temperatures the water freezes causing the pavement to rise. Once the ice melts a cavity forms beneath the pavement. When vehicles drive over the empty cavity a pothole is formed.
Have you noticed the increased potholes since last week's winter storm?
February and March are a popular time of the year for potholes. Road crews will temporality repair them, but they wait until warmer weather to permanently fix them using asphalt.
Terre Haute resident, Deanna Smith, says she has been dealing with potholes in her neighborhood for years. They not only can damage vehicles but can be a danger to kids.
"When a parent teaches a kid to ride a bike you're rocking behind them. Well as we're doing that we're rocking behind them well as we're doing that we had to teach them how to steer and avoid all the potholes and they would wipe out skin their knees" says Smith.
"Trying to get the kids to school in the morning I'm like okay I'm having to drive into the neighbors yard a little bit to avoid the potholes that just aren't going away" says Smith.
Smith says the potholes need to get fixed to make the neighborhood safer.
"it's not only a hazard to our vehicles but we have small children that ride their bikes and run and play trip and fall so it's multiple hazards for the community" she shares.
Road crews use a cold mix to temporarily patch the roads. Once the weather warms up they're permanently fixed using asphalt. Smith's neighbor, Eric Cloe, says the potholes are costing him money in repairs.
"I've had to replace a couple of tires because of the potholes" shares Cloe.
If you notice a pothole and would like it to be fixed call the Vigo County Highway Department at 812-466-9635.