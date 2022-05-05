Potholes covering popular road in Terre Haute-what's being done to fix it?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The road leading into Walmart off of US Highway 41 is still covered in potholes. Drivers have been complaining about this road for years and want improvements to be made.
Shirley Padgett says she drives across the road at least two times a week and says improvements need to be made.
"I was just coming in with my daughter today and I said this is ridiculous someone needs to take responsibility" says Padgett.
The road is privately owned it is mostly up to the owners to make improvements. Vigo County commissioners Chris Switzer contacted the owners in hopes of finding a solution.
They told him they are willing to work with the city and county to make some improvements. Since they don't receive income from the property, they cannot afford to pay for repairs by themselves.
Walmart is also partially responsible to keep it in good condition because of an easement agreement formed in 2004. They have a responsibility to help maintain the roads.
Switzer predicts it will cost around 500,000 dollars to completely repair the road so a lot of different people will need to get involved in order for this to happen.
He says in the next couple of months progress could be made if Walmart and the owners agree to taking some steps forward.
"We would correct it as quickly as possible if we could but since it's private property we're trying to assist he property owners, and Walmart and the people of Vigo county and city of Terre haute to make it better so I think we'll get there it will just take time" Switzer shares.
The Vigo County attorney is going to send a letter to the surrounding stores asking if they can help maintain and improve it.