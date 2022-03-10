Potholes continue to pop up across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to indy.gov potholes form when water gets beneath pavement in cracks. In colder temperatures water freezes causing pavement to rise. Then when warmer temps arrive the ice melts and a cavity forms beneath the pavement. As cars drive over the cavity a pothole is formed.
Road crews will use a cold mix asphalt to temporarily fill the hole during the winter months. A hot mix will be used in the warmer months to permanently fix the holes.
Foreman, Mike Key, for the city highway department says potholes can harm you and your vehicle if you are not cautious.
"You can bust tires, you can tear up the front end of the car, cause damage to a car. It can actually cause you to lose control and go off the side of the road."
If you notice a pothole that needs repaired you can contact the city street department at: (812) 232-8128