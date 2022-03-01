Potential salary raises are in the works for Vigo County Jail staff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Jail could see more big changes within the year.
During Tuesday's Vigo County Council Meeting, the Sheriff's office brought up a request to raise jail staff salaries. The goal is to prioritize the safety of inmates, jail staff, and the community as a whole.
This is tied to staffing shortage problems, which have been problematic for the Vigo County Jail for decades. This has led to a variety of problems, especially recently.
But, with a new request to raise salaries, the hope is the Vigo County Jail will bring in new workers and help with retainment. Further, helping solve the jail overcrowding problem.
"Unfortunately we've had a jail that's been overcrowded basically since 2000," Sheriff John Plasse said. "Eventually lawsuits came about and the federal judge is hearing that case. That was the reason why we are building the new jail now. That was part of it but another part of that is to have sufficient staffing to watch the inmates."
Tuesday evening, Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse made a formal request to the Vigo County Council to raise base salaries for jail employees. This would take the current $18.00 base salary and raise it to $22.00.
"It's a substantial increase," Plasse said. "It's a lot of money but I believe it's needed to attract people to work in the jail."
The need for more workers is critical. Plasse says they've been dealing with a worker shortage issue for months. Right now there are 40 employees but they have authorized 68 employees at the jail, meaning they are short by 28 people.
He says this will become more problematic when the new jail opens, requiring even more workers. And the judge overseeing the suit is paying attention.
"Her concern is if we don't have sufficient staffing now what's going to happen when we need additional staffing when for the new jail, which is a valid concern," Plasse said.
But with the potential for new salary raises for all jail staff employees, Plasse says he hopes this will make things easier to hire more people.
A vote by the council on this could happen as early as next Tuesday.
Also at Tuesday's council meeting, councilmember Marie Thesiz proposed a new tax abatement scoring system for the county. The goal is to help make the process easier for businesses when applying for them.
They say the new scoring system would be something similar to what the Terre Haute City Council uses. The new proposal will likely see a vote next Tuesday as well.