Potential salary raises are in the works for Vigo County Jail staff

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wabash River.



.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is past Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

Upcoming rainfall early next week may bring renewed rises to area
waterways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Wednesday afternoon by around
100 PM EST /1200 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Tuesday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Potential salary raises are in the works for Vigo County Jail staff

  • Updated
  • 0
Vigo County jail staff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Jail could see more big changes within the year.

During Tuesday's Vigo County Council Meeting, the Sheriff's office brought up a request to raise jail staff salaries. The goal is to prioritize the safety of inmates, jail staff, and the community as a whole.

This is tied to staffing shortage problems, which have been problematic for the Vigo County Jail for decades. This has led to a variety of problems, especially recently.

But, with a new request to raise salaries, the hope is the Vigo County Jail will bring in new workers and help with retainment. Further, helping solve the jail overcrowding problem.

"Unfortunately we've had a jail that's been overcrowded basically since 2000," Sheriff John Plasse said. "Eventually lawsuits came about and the federal judge is hearing that case. That was the reason why we are building the new jail now. That was part of it but another part of that is to have sufficient staffing to watch the inmates."

Tuesday evening, Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse made a formal request to the Vigo County Council to raise base salaries for jail employees. This would take the current $18.00 base salary and raise it to $22.00.

"It's a substantial increase," Plasse said. "It's a lot of money but I believe it's needed to attract people to work in the jail."

The need for more workers is critical. Plasse says they've been dealing with a worker shortage issue for months. Right now there are 40 employees but they have authorized 68 employees at the jail, meaning they are short by 28 people.

He says this will become more problematic when the new jail opens, requiring even more workers. And the judge overseeing the suit is paying attention.

"Her concern is if we don't have sufficient staffing now what's going to happen when we need additional staffing when for the new jail, which is a valid concern," Plasse said.

But with the potential for new salary raises for all jail staff employees, Plasse says he hopes this will make things easier to hire more people.

A vote by the council on this could happen as early as next Tuesday.

Also at Tuesday's council meeting, councilmember Marie Thesiz proposed a new tax abatement scoring system for the county. The goal is to help make the process easier for businesses when applying for them.

They say the new scoring system would be something similar to what the Terre Haute City Council uses. The new proposal will likely see a vote next Tuesday as well.

