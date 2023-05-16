Potential plan could help lower some Vigo County flood insurance costs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential plan could help lower flood insurance costs for some Vigo County residents.
The Honey Creek Conservancy District is working to revise a federal flood insurance rate map in southern Vigo County.
Right now, the district is working on approval of a Letter of Map Revision with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
The group recently met with county officials to provide an update on the plan.
Mark Clinkenbeard is a Vigo County Commissioner. He says the district is close to getting FEMA's approval on its plan, and he's excited about the potential for growth.
"Getting a large area taken out of the flood plain obviously helps with insurance rates and future development," Clinkenbeard said.
Now, the plan would only be implemented in the case of a 100-year or 500-year flood. That means this magnitude of flood would only happen once every 100 or 500 years.
Clinkenbeard says with this plan, five locations would have sandbags installed. One of those is First Street.
"We would have to close the road down. Then we would have to sand bag from roughly this point to about this point across the street. There would be two to three rows of sand bags to get up to the same level as the levee," Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard says the district has discussed working with the Honey Creek Fire Department, the county and the city on filling and placing the sand bags at the sites. The three would have to sign a memorandum of understanding.
However, Honey Creek Fire Chief Tom High has his concerns.
He thinks back to the 2008 flood.
"Our main focus and utilizing all of our man power was getting people out of the flood area. I'm a little concerned on how I'm supposed to divide our man power," Honey Creek Fire Chief Tom High said.
He says he is all for saving tax payers money on flood insurance. He's just worried about the logistics.
"I would have to get with the commissioners, the EMA, and we would have to develop some plan on how we're going to increase the manpower to get these tasks done," Chief High said.
The plan, if approved by FEMA, would allow property to be removed from a flood zone.
News 10 reached out to the president of the conservancy district. He says they are still working on the logistics.
The map revision through FEMA could be completed within the next year and a half or sooner.