Potential city ordinance could impact where you live, here's how

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A potential Terre Haute city ordinance is one step closer to approval.
On Wednesday, the Vigo County Area Plan Committee gave a favorable recommendation to General Ordinance No. 2, 2023.
The ordinance could change some zoning rules where you live. It would allow more than five unrelated people to live together in R-1 zones.
City Attorney Eddie Felling says it will help regulate where recovery facilities locate.
Collett Park residents spoke out against a recovery facility that recently moved into the area. It is a sober living home with no on-site counselors or supervision.
Felling says the new ordinance cannot affect that specific facility, but it would put rules in place for others that want to follow.
He says there is a specific list of criteria -- like the number of square feet and people allowed in the home.
It will now move to the Terre Haute City Council for discussion.
News 10 spoke to City Council member Neil Garrison. He says he wants to make sure the ordinance is transparent. He says they are not trying to stop recovery facilities at all. They just want to have guidelines in place, so another situation like Collett Park does not happen.
The Terre Haute City Council will discuss this at Thursday's meeting at 6 p.m.