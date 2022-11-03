Potential changes to the Sullivan County Public Library System are met with frustrations

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is expressing its concerns over changes to the public library system.
In Sullivan County, the library board met on Thursday to present new updates to the community. This includes potentially shutting down one of the library branches.
"Well, that's BS, and I am going to say what I've got to say," Victoria Harvey, a resident of Shelburn, said.
14-year-old Victoria Harvey has some strong opinions about the future of Shelburn's library, especially after learning it could be shutting down.
"Since it does mean a lot to me, I would probably cry since I have been going there my whole life," she said.
Harvey was one of dozens who spoke up at Thursday's Sullivan County's Public Library Board meeting.
Here, board members discussed new upgrades to the main library branch and a few of the other branches.
But that could mean losing the Shelburn branch.
This is due to factors such as its location, funding, and attendance, something that was not met well by a single Shelburn resident in the audience.
"These libraries aren't just about books, it's the heartbeat of our community," another concerned resident said.
The frustrations poured out for more than an hour, which came across as surprising to the board.
They say its given them a lot to think about before they come to a final decision.
"It was kind of encouraging to hear about so much passion about the libraries and how many people use it," Jordan Orwig, the director of the Sullivan County Public Library, said. "It makes us feel good overall. It was nice to hear about the passion people have which is definitely something we will keep in mind going forward."
Board members say nothing is finalized and not to worry about any branches being shut down just yet.
That is giving people like Victoria Harvey hope that her home library will continue to thrive for years to come!
The board is planning to have its next meeting on Wednesday, November 9 at 4:00 p.m.