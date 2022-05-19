"Posted it on Facebook and it was gone." Local moms rely on Facebook group, local organizations to find formula

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- The baby formula shortage continues to grow. While help from the government is on the way, local moms are coming together to provide help now.

Breanna Trimble is a mom of three and knows how vital baby formula is. That's why after hearing about the formula shortage, she felt like she needed to take action.

"I just couldn't imagine as a parent, as a mom," Trimble said. "Going to the store and just being in utter defeat of just not being able to do the basic need for your child, and that's feeding them."

Trimble created a "Formula Finders" Facebook page. Here, members share pictures and videos of local store formula shelves. Moms can also post formula they are willing to give away.

It's also become an outlet where other infant organizations can share their resources. This includes Blessing Babies in Sullivan. The organization specializes in providing Moms and other caregivers with the tools needed to take care of their infant.

Coordinator Suzanne Hamilton said the formula page and Facebook has allowed her to spread her outreach.

"I know there's people out there not taking it," She said of her services. "I know there's people out there that could use it."

FORMULA SHORTAGE: "A very difficult time and it's extremely scary for parents" Relief may be on the way to parents struggling to find formula to feed their babies. Meanwhile, local families are doing the best they can to find the few cans available on store shelves, and experts are warning about potentially dangerous formula alternatives.

Something Hamilton saw first hand when she shared what formula she had available online.

"I had the formula on my shelf for a while," She said. "People would come up to take the diaper wipes. No one would take the formula. So, I had the formula, took pictures, posted it on Facebook, and it was gone."

Trimble said this type of response is why she created the Facebook page in the first place. She hopes the page continues to give moms and other caregivers peace of mind during this stressful.

"I think it's kinda helped them with their stress levels of knowing they aren't the only ones having that issue," Trimble said. "There's been a lot of good conversations on the page too of 'Hey, I'm here to help. If you need it and I see it, I'll pick it up.'"

To follow Formula Finders, click here.

To learn more about Blessing Babies, click here.