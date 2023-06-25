Possible tornado spotted near Odon, hail reported in different areas

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has received several reports of large hail and even a tornado sighting in the Wabash Valley.
There was a possible tornado spotted around 4:30 p.m. in Crane Village near Odon. That's in northeastern Daviess County. Law enforcement in the area also reported seeing one.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but there has been some damage to homes and cars.
Viewers also photographed tennis ball-sized hail in Shoals. Others found hail in Clay County near I-70.