Possible avian flu in Daviess County commercial turkeys

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials believe that a flock of commercial turkeys in Daviess County may have contracted the avian flu.
Denise Derrer Spears is the Indiana State Board of Animal Health (BOAH) information director. Spears says that the incident is presumptive, meaning it has not been confirmed yet. However, steps have already been taken in response to the possible outbreak.
"That farm is under quarantine. All of the birds have been depopulated, so right now there's a disposal process. The facility is going to be emptied out and going to be completely cleaned and completely disinfected,” Spears said.
Spears says that is just the beginning of the response plan. It could take a while before the birds are brought back to the farm. In the meantime, the BOAH has created a six mile control area around the property. Spears says this will require more surveillance and testing.
"All of the commercial turkey farms that are surrounding it - and there's like 24 in that area that we know of - will have to test their flocks at least once a week. If they want to move any product or if they want to move any eggs, if they want to move any birds then they have to have a negative test and they also have to get a permit from us," said Spears.
Wild migratory birds such as waterfowl, like ducks and geese, tend to be the main culprits of this virus. These birds can harbor the virus without getting sick. They can spread it through their droppings in the migrating process, allowing the virus to contaminate commercial and natural ponds. Spears says it is challenging to control wild flocks, farmers do all they can to make sure their farm is virus-free.
As one of the leading producers of poultry - indiana farms could suffer greatly from an avian flu outbreak. It can also affect people's own backyard chicken coops. Spears says that there are signs to look out for in your flock.
"Watch them pretty closely. If they get lethargic, if they're not eating or drinking; They may get goopy eyes. They may have respiratory sneezing. Sometimes they'll get a purplish color along their comb," Spears said.
Spears says while birds are at risk, the virus does not present a threat to humans.
"I think that the important part is that people know that their food is safe to eat and they can still enjoy eggs and poultry," said Spears.
Again, the cases have not been confirmed as of now. However, samples are being sent to the USDA national laboratory in Iowa for future confirmation.
