Popular OTC medicines for colds and allergies don’t work, FDA panel says

(CNN) — Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration unanimously agreed on Tuesday.
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in products like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Sudafed PE, Vicks Sinex and several others.
The ingredient is considered safe to use, that was not up for debate, but many doctors have questioned phenylephrine’s effectiveness for years. Despite these questions these products generated nearly $1.8 billion in sales last year alone, according to data from the FDA that was presented to the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee on Monday during the committee’s two-day meeting.
On Tuesday, the committee voted no on the specific question: “Do the current scientific data that were presented support that the monograph dosage of orally administered phenylephrine is effective as a nasal decongestant.”
The vote was unanimous from its 16 members and the committee all agreed that the issue doesn’t need to be studied any further.
“We really should not have products on the market that are not effective,” said Dr. Diane Ginsburg who works University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy and was on the FDA’s advisory committee.
The FDA told the committee it would take its advice under advisement.
The agency approved phenylephrine for over-the-counter use in the 1970s, but it became even more common after 2005, when legislation restricted access to OTC drugs that use a similar decongestant ingredient called pseudoephedrine.
In 2007, the same independent FDA committee that voted on Tuesday looked at the science it had available at that time and came to a different conclusion, agreeing that the phenylephrine “may be effective,” but it also called for more research.
Studies since that time, including three large clinical trials, showed that the orally administered ingredient is not effective as a decongestant in its typical dosage. The committee also looked at other research used to support its use OTC. The FDA found that those study results were inconsistent and many did not meet modern scientific standards.
The committee did not take up the issue of the nasal spray products which studies seem to show that they are effective, at least temporarily.
Phenylephrine is considered the most common ingredient in over-the-counter oral nasal and sinus products, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. Last year, the group supported a citizens petition to remove the drug’s over-the-counter status.
Phenylephrine works by temporarily reducing the swelling of blood vessels in the nasal passages. A respiratory infection or allergies prompt the body to send white blood cells to the nose, throat and sinuses, leading to swelling in the nasal membranes and the creation of mucus. Decongestants constrict the blood vessels in the sinuses and nose, reducing the swelling and helping fluids drain.
In pill form, some scientists say, phenylephrine gets absorbed by the gut and it is metabolized so well that only a tiny bit makes it to the bloodstream, where it is needed to reach the nose, according to the citizen petition that asks the FDA to pull the drug from store shelves. A citizen petition is a way for industry, consumer groups or individuals to petition the FDA to change regulations or take other administrative action.
In discussing Tuesday’s vote, the committee agreed that it wasn’t because of the ingredient’s safety that they wanted the FDA to take action on these products, but they were advising the FDA to act because the tablets were essentially a waste of money and there are other over-the-counter alternatives to help people who have colds or allergies.
“It’s amazing the amount of dollars being spent on something that has really no efficacy,” said committee member Dr. William Fig, a clinical pharmacologist and investigator at the National Cancer Institute said with his no vote .
Every year, many people seek the help of over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine. About 60 million people in the United States have allergies and adults get two to four colds per year according to the American Lung Association, for a total of 1 billion colds a year.
Colds and allergies can have a signficant impact on a person’s quality of life, studies show. In addition to a runny nose and coughs, allergies and colds can also aggravate asthma and cause people to have a poor night’s sleep.
A change to phenylephrine’s designation could be costly to manufacturers. The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents makers of over-the-counter medicines and dietary supplements as well as consumer medical devices, opposes a change. Last week, the group said that it urges the FDA panel “to recognize PE’s clear benefits and critical role in public health.” It told the FDA committtee that surveys it has done show that people prefer their decongestants in tablet form, versus nasal spray. If these drugs were not available any more, it could be a real burden to consumers.
On Tuesday, the FDA committee said that if the FDA decides to reclassify phenylephrine it will need to help educate the public about why some of the more popular allergy and cold drugs would potentially be no longer available.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.