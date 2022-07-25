Pope apologizes for 'deplorable evil' of Indigenous abuse in Canadian Catholic residential schools

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana, Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - More rain arriving tonight and Tuesday could lead to flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on Sunday night. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&