PopCon is returning to Indy: Would you like to see a similar convention brought to a smaller community?

One of the biggest comic-con events is coming to Indianapolis this week: "PopCon!" It's a pop culture convention that's been held in Indiana for years.
News 10 Madison Zaleski spoke with local sci-fi fans who are hoping smaller cities like Terre Haute will host a similar convention in the future.
Coming up at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on News 10, hear more from these fans and representatives at the Terre Haute Convention Center.
Is this something that you would also be interested in? Comment on the poll down below.
Would you like to see an event like Indy PopCon come to the Terre Haute Convention Center?
You voted: