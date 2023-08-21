 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

PopCon is returning to Indy: Would you like to see a similar convention brought to a smaller community?

PopCon is returning to Indy: Would you like to see a similar convention brought to a smaller community?
Popcon Fan

One of the biggest comic-con events is coming to Indianapolis this week: "PopCon!" It's a pop culture convention that's been held in Indiana for years.

News 10 Madison Zaleski spoke with local sci-fi fans who are hoping smaller cities like Terre Haute will host a similar convention in the future.

Coming up at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on News 10, hear more from these fans and representatives at the Terre Haute Convention Center.

Is this something that you would also be interested in? Comment on the poll down below.

Would you like to see an event like Indy PopCon come to the Terre Haute Convention Center?

