PopCon is returning to Indy this week: Would you come to a comic convention here in Terre Haute?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the biggest comic-con events is coming to Indianapolis this week: PopCon.

It's a pop culture convention that's been held in Indiana for years. Sci-fi conventions like PopCon are a one stop shop for all things pop culture. It's something that draws in thousands of people, and thousands of dollars.

Many fans say they would like to see a similar event held someday in Terre Haute.

"I've been reading comic books since I've been able to read... I don't know. there's something about the stories that always captured my imagination," said local artist Jim Pinkstaff.

Jim Pinkstaff has sold his art at comic conventions for years. For him, it fuels nostalgia.

It's nice to see someone my age come up and buy a piece that might be more absurd and say, 'I just watched this show with my son, and we're going to hang this in his bedroom," said Pinkstaff.

Pinkstaff would love to see Terre Haute host a smaller version of Indianapolis's PopCon. He says there are many unrecognized local artists in the community. Although, bigger conventions tend to be more expensive, keeping them away.

"We're talking booths can be $400 to $1,500 for the weekend. A smaller convention is going to be a lot more affordable," said Pinkstaff.

Pinkstaff isn't the only one rooting for a smaller comic-con to come to the community. Pam Chamberlain at the Terre Haute Convention Center has also been trying to make this a reality.

I have a lot of groups that have reached out to us, such as knife collectors, coin collectors, and those kinds of consumer shows that we would definitely like to have here," said Chamberlain.

While there are a lot of things that go into throwing a convention, Chamberlain says a hosting a creative platform can drive a huge economic impact.

"Getting the income and getting people to stay in the hotels and that is what grows Terre Haute. So to get us on the map for a con of any kind would be amazing," said Chamberlain.

For Pinkstaff, conventions are more than just hubs for economic growth. It helps unlock people's imagination and creativity.

"Some people are really kind of shy about their interests. When they know there are other people that are similar, they're much more open. I think that's a great thing to bring together," said Pinkstaff.

Pinkstaff can't go to PopCon this year, but he is going to another similar convention. Would you come to a comic convention here in Terre Haute? Share your thoughts on this story online here.