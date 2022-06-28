Poor early voting turnout in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Residents of Illinois have been out at different precincts casting their votes for the general primary election.
Important decisions are on this year's ballot. Tuesday morning before voting began some precincts ran into some power outages.
Laura Lee, the Clark County Clerk says there are always a few hiccups, but it was quickly sorted out.
She also talked about the early voting numbers, she says 433 folks have cast their vote early, and that there were 74 mail-in ballots.
Despite the high numbers, she says it's been a low voter turn-out.
"It determines whose going to be on the ballot for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, the Secretary of State all your representative's congressmen it's very important unfortunately it doesn't get the turn out it should," says Laura Lee, the Clark County Clerk.