Poll workers needed in Clay County

Brazil, Ind. (WTHI)- The general election is on November 8th. Local counties are preparing, and they need workers to make it a smooth process.
The Clay County Election Office is looking for poll workers. They will spend election day checking voters' licenses and helping as needed.
An Election Day coordinator said they need people at each of the polling stations.
"We have several voting places," Patti Foxx, Clay County Republican Chairwoman, said. "Each voting place takes about five workers, so we have 35 workers that we are going to have to get."
If you're interested in working at the polls, you can reach out to the Clay County Election Office at 812-448-9023.