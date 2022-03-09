Poll reveals public support for Illinois teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) -- One poll is revealing much of the public is supportive of the needs and demands of teachers in Illinois.
The Illinois Education Association conducted the poll.
It included the opinions of 1,000 Illinois residents.
The group presented its findings virtually on Wednesday.
The poll found residents were deeply concerned about staffing shortages and teachers' salaries.
Data also revealed residents were supportive of mental health days for teachers.
The Illinois Education Association is the largest education employee association outside of Chicago.