Police work to identify semi driver in Sullivan County hit-and-run

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Do you know who drives this truck?
Police in Sullivan County needs your help identifying the semi's driver in the photos.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says the truck's driver was involved in a hit-and-run crash on US 41 north of Shelburn.
The photos were from another driver's dashcam.
Police believe the truck is a 2008 to 2017 Freightliner Cascadia with a dump-style trailer. It would have damage to the left front bumper, driver's door and mirror.
If you have information, call 812-268-4308.