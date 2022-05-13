 Skip to main content
Police Week: Honoring Heroes

Det. Greg Ferency (File Photo)

WASHINGTON (WTHI) - All this week, the country has recognized those who keep us safe.

It's National Police Week. This year, one of Terre Haute's finest, Detective Greg Ferency, will have his name added to the list of heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

News 10's Rondrell Moore is in Washington, D.C.

Detective Greg Ferency

Services
Ferency sign
Detective Greg Ferency
There could be a delay in the case for the man accused of killing THPD Detective Greg Ferency - here's why
Live updates: Remembering Detective Greg Ferency

On Friday night, he will take you to an annual candlelight vigil honoring the nation's fallen officers.

On Saturday, Rondrell plans to talk with Detective Ferency's family to hear their thoughts on National Police Week.

Coming up on Sunday, Rondrell will take you to the wreath laying ceremony for those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

