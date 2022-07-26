Police warn about scammers claiming to be Indiana state agency

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police is warning people about a scam.
Here's how it works.
Police say the messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development - and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.
The message gives instructions to click a link.
That link will take you to a webpage asking for personal and confidential information.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development confirms it will not send such a text or email message.