Police warn about scammers claiming to be Indiana state agency

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police is warning people about a scam.

Here's how it works.

Police say the messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development - and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.

The message gives instructions to click a link.

That link will take you to a webpage asking for personal and confidential information.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development confirms it will not send such a text or email message.

