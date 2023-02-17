 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police use drone, K9 to find and arrest Sullivan County man after chase

  • Updated
  • 0
Dustin B. McKim

Dustin B. McKim

 By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A chase in Sullivan County landed one man behind bars.

It happened Thursday evening just before 8:30.  

Indiana State Police says one of their troopers was finishing up a traffic stop near Hymera when he noticed a car being driven by Dustin B. McKim of Sullivan pass by. 

The trooper recognized McKim as a wanted person. 

Police said McKim continued to drive another mile through the streets of Hymera. 

McKim allegedly came to a stop and took off on foot. Police said he ran through several yards. 

Using a K9 and a drone with a thermal camera, police found McKim hiding in some bushes. 

McKim was arrested on the following charges: 

  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Class A Misdemeanor
  • Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor
  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor 
  • Conversion, Felony 5 (warrant)

Recommended for you