Police use drone, K9 to find and arrest Sullivan County man after chase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A chase in Sullivan County landed one man behind bars.
It happened Thursday evening just before 8:30.
Indiana State Police says one of their troopers was finishing up a traffic stop near Hymera when he noticed a car being driven by Dustin B. McKim of Sullivan pass by.
The trooper recognized McKim as a wanted person.
Police said McKim continued to drive another mile through the streets of Hymera.
McKim allegedly came to a stop and took off on foot. Police said he ran through several yards.
Using a K9 and a drone with a thermal camera, police found McKim hiding in some bushes.
McKim was arrested on the following charges:
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor
- Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor
- Conversion, Felony 5 (warrant)