Police urge community to come forward in unsolved homicide of Lowell Badger

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday marks the 10-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell R. Badger.

Police say the retired farmer was found deceased at his rural Sullivan County home. The homicide is believed to have occurred sometime between Friday, December 7th, 8:00 p.m. and 9:23 a.m. on Saturday, December 8th, 2012.

Since then, Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and combed many areas of land and water.

A safe and television were taken from Lowell’s home. The safe was a light to medium dark gray, measuring 23 ½” tall, 17” in depth, and 17” wide, in pristine condition and manufactured by John D. Brush and Company. The television was a black 46” Sony Bravia LCD screen.

Safe similar to one stolen from Badger home This is a similar safe to one stolen from the Badger home, however, the Badger safe was in pristine condition.

Investigators strongly believe someone in the community has information related to this case. Police say if someone is in fear of reporting what they know, law enforcement has the means to mitigate those concerns. Anyone with information is urged to call Indiana State Police Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sergeant Brian Maudlin at the Putnamville Post (765) 653-4114, or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line 1-800-589-0805.