Police: Two on motorcycle hurt after leading deputies on a chase and then crashing in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were seriously injured after they allegedly led police on a chase on a motorcycle in Parke County.
It happened on Tuesday around 5 P.M.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office says they tried to stop a motorcycle near Narrows Road and County Road 1200 N.
Police said the pair, later identified as William Crowder, 29, of Rockville and Shannon Stratton, 34, of Montezuma, fled.
The driver of the motorcycle lost control at a curve and crashed.
Both were airlifted from the scene of the crash due to their injuries.