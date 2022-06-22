 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Two on motorcycle hurt after leading deputies on a chase and then crashing in Parke County

  • 0
Ambulance

WTHI File Photo

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were seriously injured after they allegedly led police on a chase on a motorcycle in Parke County.

It happened on Tuesday around 5 P.M.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says they tried to stop a motorcycle near Narrows Road and County Road 1200 N.

Police said the pair, later identified as William Crowder, 29, of Rockville and Shannon Stratton, 34, of Montezuma, fled.

The driver of the motorcycle lost control at a curve and crashed.

Both were airlifted from the scene of the crash due to their injuries.

Recommended for you