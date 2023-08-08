 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Police to boost patrols to stop school bus stop arm violators

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting again soon, police are reminding you to stay alert for buses.

Over the next couple of weeks, Hoosier officers will be increasing school bus safety patrols.

More than 200 Indiana agencies are participating in the back-to-school stop-arm violation enforcement campaign. Officers will coordinate with local bus drivers and school transportation officials.

They'll be looking for stop-arm violations, speeding, and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.

Grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will pay for the overtime patrols.

As a reminder, you must always stop when a school bus is stopped with the red lights flashing and the stop arm is extended. That includes everyone on two-lane roads and multi-lane roads.

Even if you're in the furthest lane from the bus, you still need to stop.

However, if you're on the opposite side of a bus with a divider between you, you can keep going with extra caution. If you're on the same side of the bus on a divided road, you have to stop, even if you're in a different lane.

