Police: Suspect in Terre Haute chase found hiding in a dumpster

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wednesday morning chase in Terre Haute led police to a dumpster.
It started just after 11:00 when troopers with Indiana State Police tried to pull over a vehicle being driven by a man they identified as Lamont E. Green from Spring Hill, Tennessee.
The attempted traffic stop happened on State Road 63 near Sandford Road.
Green was allegedly going nearly 90 in a 60.
When police tried to stop Green, he allegedly took off - hitting speeds of 100 mph. As the chase entered Terre Haute, troopers stopped the chase due to safety concerns.
Police spotted him again near 1st and Margaret Streets.
He reportedly tried to get onto 70 but lost control of his SUV and crashed into a ravine. Green allegedly bailed from his vehicle and took off on foot.
Police were able to find him hiding in a dumpster and took him into custody.
Green is facing charges of:
- Resisting law enforcement, Class 6 Felony
- Reckless Driving, Class A Misdemeanor
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Class A Misdemeanor