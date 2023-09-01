Police stop driver in Vermillion County construction zone at alleged speeds of 101 mph while drunk

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is behind bars after police said he drove through a construction zone over 100 mph while drunk.
It happened Thursday afternoon on State Road 63 and State Road 234 in Vermillion County.
An Indiana State Police trooper said he noticed a vehicle approaching him from behind near the construction zone. Using his rear radar, police clocked the driver at 101 mph.
The trooper said he activated his lights and sirens to try to pull the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Romell Watson, over. Watson is from Dolto, Illinois.
Police said Watson was speeding, passing and then cut off the trooper at the beginning of the construction zone.
Watson eventually pulled over. The trooper said he showed signs of impairment and then failed a field sobriety test. Police arrested Watson. At the Vermillion County Jail, he took a chemical test, where he allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .11%.
He was charged with:
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony
- Reckless Driving in a Worksite, Felony 6
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor