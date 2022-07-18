Police: Shooter at Terre Haute apartment complex acted in self-defense, will not be charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say the man who shot someone at a Terre Haute apartment complex on Monday will not face any charges.
The shooting happened at Greenwood Manor apartments.
According to the police, the person who shot the other man was acting in self-defense. The person who ultimately was shot was the aggressor.
Police said the man who was defending himself was " physically incapable of stopping the aggressor," adding he has a medical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, but police said the shooter would not face charges since he was defending himself.
The person who was shot went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.