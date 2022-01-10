Police: Semi-driver busted on I-70 with millions of dollars worth of cocaine

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say millions of dollars in cocaine are off the streets following a traffic stop on Interstate 70.
On Sunday evening, Indiana State Police said they stopped a semi driven by 32-year-old Vikram Sandhu of Queens, New York, near the 41-mile-marker.
Police said while talking with Sandhu, they detected "criminal indicators."
A K9 unit from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office was brought in to sniff for drugs.
During the search, police said they found around 115 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper portion of the truck. The estimated value for that much cocaine is around $2 million.
He was reportedly traveling from Houston to Indianapolis.
Sandhu was charged with dealing and possession of narcotics.