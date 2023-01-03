Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents.
Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve.
At the scene, officers found a trash bin that someone had set fire to, along with multiple utility covers that had been removed.
The person had cut electrical wires and damaged electric meters and boxes.
Police said the damage went from 8th and Cherry north o Larry Bird, between 7th and 8th.
Using business surveillance cameras, police caught a person on video carrying two shovels. They said the shovels were used to remove utility covers.
Police were able to find the shovels.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.