Police search for suspect in multi-county police chase that hit speeds of 120 mph

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a driver after a multi-county chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour.
According to Shelburn Police Deputy Chad Gilbert, the chase happened Monday and started on Highway 41 in Sullivan County. City police and county deputies tried to stop a 2006-2009 black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. Gilbert said he clocked the driver going 97 miles per hour.
The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase through Sullivan County and into Vigo County, including Highway 41, State Road 641, and State Road 46. Police eventually stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns but resumed the chase in the area of 25th Street and Poplar Avenue.
The driver eventually got away. Gilbert said the car’s temporary plate kept flipping up during the pursuit so police do not have any other details about the driver.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Sullivan County Dispatch at 812-268-4308.