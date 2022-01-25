 Skip to main content
Police search for suspect following Monday night Terre Haute stabbing

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hurt following a Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute.

According to Terre Haute Police, it happened around 8:30 at the 700 block of South 20th Street.

Police told us one man went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, police told us they searched several locations for a suspect but have not made an arrest.

Now, they are searching for a man named Bryce Hetterscheidt in connection to the stabbing.

If you have information on his location, call Terre Haute Police directly at 812-244-2246 or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

