Police search for suspect after a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a business and crashed into a park pond

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a local pond.
THPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked together Wednesday morning after a report of lights coming from the water at Maple Avenue Park.
A dive team was eventually able to recover a Kutoba side-by-side vehicle.
The Terre Haute police chief says it was stolen from a local business.
Police are still investigating.
If you know anything, you are asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.