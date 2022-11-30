 Skip to main content
Police search for suspect after a side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a business and crashed into a park pond

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department needs your help finding the person responsible for stealing a utility vehicle and crashing it into a local pond.

THPD and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources worked together Wednesday morning after a report of lights coming from the water at Maple Avenue Park.

A dive team was eventually able to recover a Kutoba side-by-side vehicle.

The Terre Haute police chief says it was stolen from a local business.

Police are still investigating.

If you know anything, you are asked to call THPD at 812-238-1661.

