Police search for person of interest in Brazil homicide investigation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A homicide investigation is underway in Clay County.
Police responded to 310 North Leavitt Street in Brazil just before 4 p.m. Dispatchers received a 911 call about multiple gunshots in an alley.
When police got to the scene, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. That person died from their injuries.
The victim's identity has not been released at this time.
Indiana State Police says they are looking for 25-year-old Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff, of Reelsville, calling him a person of interest.
Police say if you see McGuff, call 911.