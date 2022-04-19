 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police search for pair of women accused of theft, pulling a knife on Terre Haute CVS employee

  • Updated
  • 0
Police search for pair of women accused of theft, pulling a knife on Terre Haute CVS employee

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute need your help busting a pair of accused shoplifters.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the two women in the photos are accused of stealing items at CVS on Fort Harrison, on the city's northside.

278612714_351157023714853_250572642437659017_n.jpeg

When a CVS employee tried to confront the duo, police said one of the women pulled a knife on the worker. The employee wasn't hurt.

According to police, one of the women got into the back seat of a car and the other in the front passenger seat.

CVS Theft

+3 
+3 
278493099_351157227048166_7155818940755590220_n.jpeg
+3 
+3 
278508842_351157163714839_5158840609133414264_n.jpeg
+3 
+3 
278567656_351157067048182_8950967408614230401_n.jpeg
+3 
+3 
278612714_351157023714853_250572642437659017_n.jpeg

If you have any information on the two in the photos or the vehicle they got into, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP or detectives at 812-244-2667.

Recommended for you