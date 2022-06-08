 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police search for man that tried to use stolen credit card in Vigo County

  • Updated
  • 0
Wanted man
By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a man wanted in connection to a series of theft and fraud crimes.

Police posted these photos on social media.

'

The man in the photo is accused of trying to buy gift cards with a stolen credit card at Walgreens on U.S. 41. He also attempted to use the card at Speedway on U.S. 41 and Carlisle Road and Holiday Inn on State Road 46.

If you know who this man is, you should call the police at 812-462-3226 or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Recommended for you