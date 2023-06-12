Police search for man accused of leaving his kids in a Parke County park for days without enough food or water

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for a Rockville man who is accused of leaving his kids at a park for days without enough food or water.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding 42-year-old Dell Driskell.
According to police, officers were called to Rockville Lake Park after receiving reports about two kids left at the park for several days.
One of the children had been at the park for four days without enough food, water and no way to support themselves. The second kid had been at the park for over a day.
An arrest warrant was issued for Driskell for two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Now the police are looking for information on Driskell's location. If you know where he is, you are asked to call the police at (765) 569-5413.
We've contacted the sheriff's office to see if they could provide a photo of Driskell. If we receive one - we will post it here.