Police say snow foils low-speed Vigo County bicycle chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There was a snowy end to a slow-speed bicycle chase in Vigo County on Tuesday morning.

It started around 10:30 on Jessica Drive.

Indiana State Police says one of its troopers recognized a man on a bicycle as Ronald Luci, 28, of Terre Haute. Luci had several felony warrants for his arrest.

According to police, the trooper used the loudspeaker in his patrol car to tell Luci to stop his bike. Luci allegedly turned onto Mews Drive as he tried to escape the trooper.

Luci allegedly went into a fenced-in area with deep snow. The trooper got out of his car and chased Luci on foot. Police said Luci was dropping things, which they later identified as meth, as he continued to flee.

Police said Luci was taken into custody a short time later.

He was charged with: