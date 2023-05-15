 Skip to main content
Police say driver ran a red light in Terre Haute crash involving a motorcycle

Motorcycle crash
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information from Terre Haute police about a crash that involved a car and a motorcycle.

It happened early Sunday evening at 13th and Hulman Streets.

Multiple witnesses of the crash told police that 19-year-old Jeremy Crabb of Terre Haute ran a red light, causing the crash.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of Crabb's vehicle.

The motorcycle driver is identified as 62-year-old Charley Lowe of West Terre Haute.

He was unconscious when the responding officer arrived.

Police say Lowe suffered a head injury and a broken leg.

He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for surgery.

