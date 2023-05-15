Police say driver ran a red light in Terre Haute crash involving a motorcycle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information from Terre Haute police about a crash that involved a car and a motorcycle.
It happened early Sunday evening at 13th and Hulman Streets.
Multiple witnesses of the crash told police that 19-year-old Jeremy Crabb of Terre Haute ran a red light, causing the crash.
The motorcycle hit the passenger side of Crabb's vehicle.
The motorcycle driver is identified as 62-year-old Charley Lowe of West Terre Haute.
He was unconscious when the responding officer arrived.
Police say Lowe suffered a head injury and a broken leg.
He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for surgery.