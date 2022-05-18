 Skip to main content
Police: Rockville man accused of strangling his girlfriend and then trying to steal her car

Benjamin Cash

Benjamin Cash (provided photo)

 By Chris Essex

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHI) - A Parke County man faces charges after police said he battered and strangled his girlfriend.

The Rockville Police Department says they were called to a home at the 200 block of Main Street.

That's where police said they learned 34-year-old Benjamin Cash allegedly battered and strangled his girlfriend and then tried to take off with her car.

Police found and arrested Cash a few blocks away.

He is facing charges of attempted auto theft, strangulation, domestic battery, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

