Police: Rockville man accused of strangling his girlfriend and then trying to steal her car

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WHI) - A Parke County man faces charges after police said he battered and strangled his girlfriend.
The Rockville Police Department says they were called to a home at the 200 block of Main Street.
That's where police said they learned 34-year-old Benjamin Cash allegedly battered and strangled his girlfriend and then tried to take off with her car.
Police found and arrested Cash a few blocks away.
He is facing charges of attempted auto theft, strangulation, domestic battery, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.