Police release video of suspect in Washington, Ind. burglary

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Washington, Indiana, released a video about a recent burglary. It happened last Monday night at the Washington Country Club.

Police say the suspect may have been driving this white Dodge Dart with tinted windows.

The vehicle was seen driving into the tennis courts at 12:39 a.m.

Police say someone stole a golf bag that belongs to former pro golfer Roy "Skip" Pace.

Its owners say this bag is "irreplaceable."

If you see the golf bag or have other information, call central dispatch at 812-254-1060.

