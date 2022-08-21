Police release names of three ISU students killed in crash

The names of the ISU students involved in a fatal crash on Sunday have been released.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the people killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.

The two injured were 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette, Indiana and 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois.

This is a breaking update. See the original story below.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single car crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 46 at Main Street.

That's in Riley, Indiana.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told News 10 the car was on fire when deputies arrived.

We are told one driver and four passengers were in the car at the time of the crash.

All were Indiana State University students.

In a press release from the sheriff's department, it was announced that two of the passengers were pulled from the burning vehicle and transported for medical treatment with serious injuries.

Three of the students were killed at the scene.

Late Sunday afternoon, one of the students who died in the crash was identified.

Caleb VanHooser was a freshmen on the ISU football team.

We are still waiting to learn the other students' names and will keep you updated.

ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis released the following statement on the crash:

"This is a terrible tragedy. As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

COMMUNITY REACTION

Dozens of others have taken to social media to pay their respects, including local lawmakers, area high schools and colleges, and even NFL groups.

Indiana State Soccer postponed its home opener against Northern Illinois here at the stadium so that players could be with each other and their friends during this difficult time.

Many coaches and players are also taking to social media, letting their feelings be known.

Former Indiana State star and current Denver Bronco Jonas Griffith tweeted that he was mourning with his Sycamore brothers.

Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales asked prayers for the families of the student athletes as well as for the players and coaches who mourn the loss that this community has felt.

Three killed, two hurt in single-vehicle Vigo County crash Three people have died and two more are hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County.

Indiana State head football coach Curt Mallory sent out a brief tweet as well. He thanked everyone for their support during this difficult time.

Sports 10 reached out to some of the coaching staff, and they responded via text that they appreciated the community support during difficult time.

They said this is something that no one wants to go through, but they emphasized they'd get through this together.

The season opener for Indiana State Football is eleven days away.

As of now, it is unclear what these next couple weeks will as far as practice goes, but Sports 10 will keep you updated as Indiana State University releases more information.

COUNSELING SERVICES

During this difficult time, there are counseling services available for everyone at Indiana State.

The university is working to provide 24-7 counseling to all ISU students and staff in need.

Here's what you need to know:

Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff 24/7 at the counseling center's hotline.

That important phone number is 812-237-3939.

ISU officials tell News 10 students and staff can also go speak with counselors in-person during the school week.

Those services will be offered starting Monday morning on the second floor of Gillium Hall.

The counseling center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, click here.

Social Media Reaction